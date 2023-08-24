How to take a good photo: three main secrets of professionals

UAportal has prepared the main secrets of creating stunning photos. Learn how to effectively apply these basic principles in practice.

Lighting plays a crucial role

It is recommended to use natural light whenever possible, as it provides a soft and pleasant effect. Avoid harsh overhead lights or direct sunlight as they can create unattractive shadows. Reflectors or diffusers can be used to achieve a more balanced and even look.

Composition is the key to success

The rule of thirds can guide composition by placing the subject off-centre for a visually interesting image. Experimenting with different angles and perspectives adds depth and dimension to your photos. Getting closer to your subject or trying unique framing techniques can create fascinating compositions.

Pay attention to the background

A cluttered or distracting background can draw attention away from the main subject. Choose a clean and simple background that complements your subject to enhance the overall composition. Adjusting the position or using a shallow depth of field to blur the background can make the main subject stand out.

