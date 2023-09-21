How to make natural beauty products for healthy hair at home

People are constantly looking for ways to simplify their beauty routines and achieve the desired results without spending extra money. UAportal has prepared folk beauty recipes for healthy and shiny hair that have stood the test of time and continue to be popular.

Mask with egg and olive oil

One of the most popular recipes is a hair mask with egg and olive oil. To create this mask, beat two eggs and mix them with two tablespoons of olive oil. Apply the mixture to your hair, paying special attention to the ends. Leave on for 30 minutes and then rinse with shampoo. This mask helps to nourish and strengthen hair.

Treatment with coconut oil

Another effective recipe is to treat your hair with coconut oil. Heat some coconut oil and apply it to your hair from root to tip. Leave it on for at least an hour before rinsing it off. Coconut oil helps to moisturize and repair damaged hair.

Rinse with vinegar

For those who have oily hair, vinegar can help balance the pH of the scalp. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water and use it as your last rinse after shampooing. This will help remove excess oil and leave your hair feeling fresh.

Henna mask

A henna hair mask can add shine and color to your hair. Mix henna powder with water to form a paste and apply it to your hair. Leave it on for a few hours and then rinse it off. Henna not only gives your hair a natural reddish tint but also strengthens it.

