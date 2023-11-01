How to clean your laptop keyboard yourself: useful tips

Cleaning your laptop keyboard is an important task that can extend the life of your device and optimize its performance. UAportal will share tips on how to clean and care for your keyboard.

Removing debris and dust

Start by turning off the laptop and unplugging it. Use a soft, lint-free cloth or brush to gently remove any debris and dust.

Removing stubborn stains

Do not use liquid cleaners. Make a 1:1 mixture of isopropyl alcohol and water instead. Take a microfiber cloth and gently wipe the affected areas in a circular motion to remove stubborn stains.

Regular maintenance and precautions

Use compressed air or a portable vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to clean the keyboard. Be careful not to use sharp objects that could damage the keys or the keyboard surface. In addition, make it a habit to regularly wipe the dust off the laptop keyboard.

