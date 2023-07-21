How to get rid of unpleasant odours with laundry soap: useful life hacks

Few people know how to use laundry soap. UAportal has prepared 3 recommendations that will help you make cleaning easy and budget-friendly.

Cleaning the house

Mix a small amount of laundry soap with warm water to create an effective solution for cleaning dirty floors. Its natural ingredients effectively remove dirt and grease, leaving the surface shiny and clean.

You can also use this laundry soap to clean kitchen worktops, bathroom tiles and even outdoor furniture. Thanks to its versatility, it is a cost-effective alternative to many specialised cleaning products.

Removing stains from fabric

Before washing, wet the stained area and apply a small amount of laundry soap to the stain to create a lather. Then leave the fabric for a few minutes. Afterwards, wash the item as usual.

This method is great for grease, wine and ink stains. It will make your clothes look like new again.

Effectively eliminate unpleasant odours

This method is suitable for items with a persistent unpleasant odour. For example, sportswear or kitchen towels. To do this, add half a cup of laundry soap to your normal wash cycle.

In addition, if your washing machine develops a pungent odour over time, run an empty cycle with hot water and a bar of laundry soap to spread the smell of cleanliness and freshness.

