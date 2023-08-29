How to resolve conflicts in the family: effective tips to improve your relationship with relatives

Even if harmony and mutual understanding reign in your family, conflicts can still arise due to differences in values and beliefs. UAportal has collected 5 tips that can help overcome difficulties and create a more positive atmosphere between relatives.

Set personal boundaries

Clearly define personal boundaries and communicate them to your family. Tell them what topics or behaviours are unacceptable to you. This will help create an atmosphere of respect and understanding.

Learn to listen and empathise

Give your full attention and try to understand their point of view without judgement. Show empathy by immersing yourself in the feelings of your loved ones and respecting their experience.

Find common interests

Focus on topics or activities that both parties enjoy and that can bring you closer together. This will help create a positive and harmonious atmosphere.

Seek professional help if necessary

If conflicts with your family persist, seek professional help. A therapist or counsellor will provide guidance and support to help you overcome difficult family situations.

Be patient and learn to forgive

Remember that finding mutual understanding with your family takes time and effort. Be patient and be ready to forgive past grievances. This will help you build healthy and strong relationships.

