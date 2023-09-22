How to talk to a teenager: five secret tactics

UAportal has prepared recommendations that can help create an environment where teenagers feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings. It is very important to approach conversations with caution and care to ensure mutual understanding and trust in each other.

Establish trust and mutual respect

Teenagers are at a stage in their lives where they are seeking independence and freedom. Showing them that you trust and respect their opinions and decisions can create an atmosphere of closeness and openness in communication.

Avoid being judgmental or dismissive of their views and feelings. This will encourage them to be more open with you and share their thoughts.

Be a good listener

Teenagers often have a lot on their minds and are dealing with a variety of issues. By listening carefully, you can show them that you value their thoughts and feelings.

Don't interrupt them or jump to conclusions. Instead, give them your full attention and allow them to express themselves fully.

Ask open-ended questions

Open-ended questions encourage teens to give more than just simple yes or no answers, but also facilitate broader discussions. For example, instead of asking: "Did you have a good day at school?", you could ask: "What was the most interesting thing that happened at school?" This will allow them to share more of their impressions and views.

Avoid preaching and lecturing

Teenagers often resent being preached at or instructed. Instead of telling them what to do or how to think, start a frank conversation. Share your own experiences and views, but give them the opportunity to express their own opinions as well.

This will help them develop critical thinking skills and make their own informed decisions. Remember that it is important to guide them, not dictate what they should do.

Be patient and understanding

Teens can go through a lot of changes and emotions, so it's important to approach the conversation with understanding. Avoid being irritated or dismissive if a teenager doesn't open up right away.

Give them time and space to process their thoughts and feelings. By showing patience and understanding, you can create an environment where they feel comfortable sharing their feelings with you.

