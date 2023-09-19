How to recognize and deal with manipulators: three practical tips

Recognizing manipulators and knowing how to deal with them is an important skill that can protect you from emotional harm. Uaportal has prepared practical tips on how to avoid falling into the trap of manipulation and lies.

Trust your intuition

If you feel that something is wrong, or something does not suit you, it is likely that the manipulator is trying to deceive or control you. In real life, you can apply this advice by being mindful of your emotions and reactions when communicating with the other person. If someone is constantly making you feel anxious, guilty, or otherwise manipulating you, it is important to trust your intuition and distance yourself from that person.

Video of the day

Set boundaries

Manipulators like to cross personal boundaries and go beyond what is acceptable. To protect yourself, it's important to set and maintain clear boundaries. Let the manipulator know what your expectations and limitations are and don't allow them to be violated.

In real life, setting these rules can be challenging. However, practice assertiveness and learn to say no without feeling guilty. Surround yourself with people who respect your boundaries and support your health.

Educate yourself

Familiarize yourself with the most common tactics of influence, such as deception, guilt, and emotional blackmail. Understanding this will help you identify them in time and respond appropriately.

You can learn about manipulation by reading books, attending trainings or seminars, or seeking help from a psychologist. The more you know about these influence tactics, the better prepared you will be to deal with manipulators.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to deal with stress.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!