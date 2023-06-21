UAportal has prepared an explanation of how induction cookers work and why they are becoming increasingly popular among home cooks.

Induction cookers are a type of modern kitchen appliance that uses electromagnetic fields to directly heat cookware. Unlike traditional gas or electric stoves that heat the hob, induction cookers generate heat inside the cookware itself.

This innovative technology offers a number of benefits, including faster cooking times, precise temperature control, and increased energy efficiency. Induction cookers are powered by electricity and require compatible cookware with magnetic properties, such as cast iron or stainless steel.

Inside an induction cooker is a copper coil that carries an alternating electric current. When you turn on the cooker and place compatible cookware on the cooking zone, a magnetic field that oscillates is created.

This magnetic field induces an electric current in the bottom of the cookware, which then generates heat through electrical resistance. The heat is transferred to the food, allowing it to be cooked evenly and quickly. Because the heat is generated directly in the cookware, the cooking surface remains cool to the touch, reducing the risk of burns.

Wide range of applications

They provide precise temperature control, allowing you to cook gourmet sauces or boil water quickly. Professional chefs and home cooks alike appreciate the instant response of induction cookers, as they can adjust the heat instantly to prevent overcooking or burning.

Additionally, induction cooktops are considered safer than traditional cooktops because there are no open flames or hot coils. This makes them a great choice for families with small children or those who are concerned about kitchen safety.

