How to check the quality of vegetable oil: 5 simple ways

When it comes to oil, it's important to make sure you're using a high quality product. Given the concerns about fake oils and impurities, it's helpful to know how to determine the quality of vegetable oil right at home.

Salt dissolution test

In a small container, mix 50 ml of oil with a teaspoon of salt. Mix well. If the oil is pure and free of impurities, the salt should remain undissolved. However, if the salt is partially or completely dissolved, this indicates that there is excess water in the oil, which is a sign of poor quality.

Test with a drop of iodine

Take an incomplete glass of oil and add one drop of iodine to its surface. The drop should retain its shape and remain on the surface for a long time. If the iodine drains quickly or sinks to the bottom, it means that the oil is not made properly and may contain harmful impurities.

Fabric absorption test

Put a small amount of oil in the bottom of the beaker. Cover the opening of the beaker and gently invert it for a moment. Then observe the fabric for a circular trace of oil.

If the trace remains circular and does not spread outside the circle, this indicates good oil quality. However, if the trail expands, it indicates that the oil has been diluted with water, which reduces its overall quality.

Test the freshness of unrefined oil on your hand

To test the freshness of unrefined oil, put a drop of oil on the back of your hand. If the oil spreads easily and smoothly, it is fresh. On the other hand, if the oil is thickened and does not drip, it indicates that the oil is rancid and should not be used.

Checking the quality before buying

Before you buy oil in the store, you can do a quick quality assessment. Simply turn the bottle upside down and shake it lightly. If you notice small bubbles forming in the oil, this is a positive sign of quality.

Conversely, if the oil remains thick and homogeneous, without bubbles, it is most likely spoilt. In addition, take time to smell the oil. A fresh and high-quality product should have a distinct aroma reminiscent of sunflower seeds.

