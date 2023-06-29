How to develop a sustainable running habit: five simple steps

Running is a very popular exercise that improves physical and mental health. However, many people find it difficult to run regularly. UAportal has prepared tips to help you train systematically.

Start with small and achievable goals

Demotivation and disappointment are the most common consequences of unrealistic expectations. Therefore, it is better to focus on gradual progress. Start with short distances and do certain time intervals. For example, set a goal to run for 10 minutes without stopping or cover a distance of one kilometer. By setting achievable goals, you'll build self-confidence and keep yourself motivated to continue exercising.

Video of the day

Set a regular running schedule

Regularity builds habits. Find the best time to run that works best for your schedule. For example, morning, lunch break or evening. If you make running a regular part of your routine, it will be much easier for you.

Find a friend who also runs or join a running group

If you run with friends, you'll be more committed to the process. In addition, having a running partner or being part of a community of like-minded people can provide support, motivation, and the opportunity to learn from others. You can share your successes, exchange tips, and even participate in group runs or races.

Track your progress

Use a running app or fitness tracker to track your distance, pace, and time. By tracking your running, you'll see your progress and likely be motivated to reach your next goals.

Make running enjoyable

Diversify your routes, because it fills the routine with new colors. Explore local parks, trails, or neighborhoods to discover new routes. Alternatively, listen to music or podcasts to pass the time and distract your attention. Create a playlist that energizes and inspires you.

Earlier, UaPortal shared tips on shoe care.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!