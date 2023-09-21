How to make an unforgettable first impression: five effective ways

Making a positive first impression is crucial in both personal and professional life. UAportal has prepared five key tips that will help you present yourself confidently and with dignity, making a lasting impression on those you meet.

Dress appropriately



Appearance plays an important role in making a good first impression. Dressing appropriately shows respect for the situation and the people you are meeting. Make sure your clothes are clean, well-fitting and appropriate for the occasion.

Watch your body language

Non-verbal cues can reveal a lot about the person's character and attitude. Maintain good posture, make eye contact and shake hands when appropriate. Smile genuinely and use open and friendly gestures.

Show genuine interest in others

People appreciate it when you take the time to listen and engage in meaningful conversations. Ask open-ended questions and actively listen to the answers. Show empathy and validate their thoughts and feelings.

Be aware of your communication style

Words and tone have a significant impact on how people perceive you. Speak clearly and confidently, using appropriate language and avoiding slang and offensive language. Pay attention to the volume and pace of your speech.

Show confidence and positivity

Confidence is attractive and can help make a lasting impression. Believe in yourself and your abilities. Maintain a positive attitude and approach communication with enthusiasm. Be optimistic and avoid complaining or criticising others.

