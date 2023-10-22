How to extend the life of a bouquet: five simple ways

Discover effective methods of prolonging the life of a bouquet through proper care and storage. Learn important tips prepared by UAportal to keep flowers fresh and bright for as long as possible.

Keep the vase clean and the water fresh

It is important to clean the vase of any dirt and bacteria before adding water. Also, change the water every few days to prevent bacterial growth and keep your flowers fresh.

Trim the stems regularly

Use sharp garden shears or pruning shears to cut about half a centimeter off the bottom of the stems every few days. This helps rejuvenate the flowers, allowing them to absorb water more efficiently and keeps them hydrated for a longer period.

Read also: What to do to make a floral bouquet stand as long as possible: 4 lifehacks

Avoid direct sunlight and heat

Place the bouquet in a cool and shaded place to avoid direct sunlight and heat sources such as radiators or heating batteries. By protecting the flowers from excessive heat, you can prolong their life and keep them looking bright.

Remove wilted flowers

Regularly inspect your bouquet for wilted or dead flowers and remove them immediately. This prevents the spread of bacteria and helps prolong the freshness and beauty of the arrangement.

Consider using flower fertilizer

Flower feeder packets, commonly added to bouquets, contain essential nutrients and antibacterial agents that help nourish the flowers while keeping the water clean. Follow the instructions and add flower food during water changes, as it can greatly extend the life of your bouquet.

Recall, we told you about 5 useful tips for caring for indoor plants in the fall.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!