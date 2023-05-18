How to attract money and ward off bad luck: unique superstitions of the Philippines

UAportal has prepared an article about superstitions that are unique to the Philippines and its region. Superstitions play an interesting role in culture, and many beliefs are deeply rooted in the everyday life of their inhabitants.

The Philippines is a country rich in a variety of superstitions, reflecting the mix of indigenous people, Malays, Chinese, and Spaniards. These superstitions play a huge role in the lives of Filipinos, determining their actions and decisions.

Read also: Financial superstitions - what things should not be put in a wallet

"Pagpag" - the aversion to failure

One of the popular superstitions in the Philippines is "pagpag," which advises people not to go straight home after attending a funeral. It is believed that evil spirits or bad luck might follow them. Instead, they practice "pagpag," a ritual of going to another place, such as a store or restaurant, to shake off the negative energy. This superstition demonstrates a deep-rooted belief in spirits and the importance of warding off bad luck.

Video of the day

"Pamahiin" - superstitious beliefs

Pamahiyin refers to a set of superstitions that are passed down from generation to generation in the Philippines. These superstitions cover a wide range of beliefs, such as not sweeping the midnight hours, which is believed to take away good luck. Other examples include the belief that putting a bag or wallet on the floor will lead to financial loss, or that cutting your nails at night will bring bad luck. These superstitious beliefs demonstrate the Filipinos' penchant for caution and desire to attract positive energy.

Read also: Six things that should never be thrown away

"Mano po" - respect for elders

"Mano po" is a unique Filipino superstition based on respect for elders. Usually, young people take the hand of an older family member and raise it to their forehead as a sign of respect. It is believed that this gesture grants blessings and good fortune to the person offering the mano. This superstition emphasizes the value of family ties and the importance of honoring the wisdom and guidance of older generations.

"Usog" - the evil eye

The superstition "Usog" refers to the belief in the evil eye, which exists in many cultures around the world. In the Philippines, it is believed that some people have the ability to cause harm or misfortune by casting an envious or unfriendly look. To protect themselves from the evil eye, Filipinos use various practices, such as saying the phrase "tabi-tabi-po" to ask spirits for permission to pass by, or wearing amulets and talismans.

It is worth reminding you that money has strong energy, and an ordinary bill can become a real talisman. Such a magnet will attract money. Read UAportal's article on how to find it.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel