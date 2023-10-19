How to attract big money to your home: symbols of prosperity

Attracting wealth and abundance is a desire shared by many people. However, for some of us, achieving significant financial success remains a challenge.

To unravel the secret to prosperity, it is important to realize that money has a unique energy that can influence our lives. According to experts in the art of Feng Shui, there are certain items that can attract the energy of wealth and prosperity into our homes.

Aquarium with fish

Fish has long been considered symbols of abundance in ancient Chinese culture. Buy a fish tank and witness a transformation in your financial situation. Careful maintenance of the aquarium, frequent water changes, adding jewelry and keeping it clean will affect both the health of the fish and your financial well-being.

Feng Shui principles suggest keeping 9 fish in your aquarium, consisting of 8 red fish and one black fish. This combination is believed to attract material wealth and prosperity.

Toad

Every house should have at least one frog figurine, preferably in the form of a piggy bank. Frogs have been associated with wealth throughout history, In the Feng Shui philosophy, it is believed that the presence of a frog can create favorable monetary opportunities.

Red Wallet

According to the principles of Feng Shui, the color of the wallet is important for attracting money. Choose a red colored wallet as it has a powerful energy. Enhance its ability to attract wealth by adding a pinch of cinnamon or a drop of peppermint oil inside.

It is very important to keep cash in your wallet, preferably in different currencies. In addition, frequent recalculations of cash promote a constant flow of money.

Paintings

Choosing paintings that depict fountains, lush trees, beautiful landscapes, and vibrant positive events can have a positive impact on your financial situation. These artistic representations have the ability to attract wealth and improve your overall well-being.

Fountains

It is often seen that millionaires' homes are decorated with fountains. They symbolize abundance and purity of resources. According to feng shui, installing a fountain in your home can stimulate a constant flow of money. Mini fountains are now readily available in stores, making it easy to implement this practice in your home.

Bells

Musical bells act as powerful symbols of material prosperity. Place metal bells on the north and west sides of your home, and wooden bells on the south and east sides. These strategically placed bells will help attract wealth and abundance.

Mirror

Mirrors have more significance than just furnishings. They are considered portals to another world with the ability to influence wealth. The placement of mirrors is important as they reflect the images displayed in them.

To invite money into your home, place the mirror so that it displays beautiful objects. The best option is to let the mirror display another symbol of wealth, such as fountains, flowers, or paintings.

Plants

Familiarize yourself with the concept of the money tree or, as it is also known, the fat tree. These plants have demonstrated the ability to multiply prosperity, happiness and good fortune in households. Proper care of the plants, including regular watering and dusting, ensures their well-being.

It is important to note that financial improvement can take time, sometimes months or even years. In addition to "money" trees, citrus trees such as lemon, orange and tangerine, as well as violets can also attract money into your home.

