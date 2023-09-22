How to prevent mold on walls: four best ways

Mold can cause respiratory diseases and allergies. UAportal has prepared tips on how to ensure a healthy living environment and prevent mold on the walls.

Keep the room dry

To prevent mold on the walls, it is important to keep the room dry. Moisture is the main factor that promotes mold growth.

Make sure that any water on the walls is removed immediately. Use a dehumidifier or open windows to improve ventilation and reduce humidity levels.

Use mold-resistant paint

An effective way to prevent mold on walls can be to apply mold-resistant paint. This type of paint has antimicrobial properties that inhibit the growth of mold and mildew.

Make sure the walls are clean and dry before painting. Apply a primer specifically designed to protect against mold, and then apply the paint.

Insulate the walls

Proper insulation is essential to prevent mold from forming on the walls. Insulating walls with materials such as foam or fiberglass can help control room temperatures and reduce condensation, which is the main cause of mold. Consult a professional to ensure that the insulation is installed correctly.

Take care of your home regularly

Regular cleaning and maintenance are essential to preventing mold on the walls. Dust and other debris can accumulate on the walls, creating a favorable environment for mold growth.

Wipe the walls regularly with a damp cloth or sponge. Pay attention to areas with high humidity, such as the bathroom and kitchen.

