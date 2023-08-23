How to brew coffee correctly: three key tips

UAportal has prepared three valuable tips for making the perfect coffee. These tips will help you improve your coffee-making skills and enjoy a truly exceptional cup of coffee.

Freshly roasted coffee beans

Use freshly roasted beans for the perfect coffee. Look for beans that have been roasted within the last two weeks. When grinding, aim for a medium-coarse blend to ensure better extraction during brewing.

Water temperature and brewing time

Another valuable tip is to control the water temperature and brewing time. The ideal temperature for brewing coffee is between 90°C and 96°C. It is important to measure the water temperature accurately with a special thermometer. Also, pay attention to the brewing time, as different brewing methods require different durations.

Storing coffee beans properly

Proper storage of coffee beans is essential for freshness and flavour. To keep them good for a longer period, keep them in an airtight container in a cool and dark place. It is important to avoid exposure to light, heat, moisture or air, as it can degrade their quality. In addition, it is recommended that you grind only the amount of coffee you need for each brew to prevent unnecessary contact with air.

