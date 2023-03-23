How to sew a round hole: tips from craftswomen

Sewing up a round hole can be a bit of a challenge, as it requires sewing skills. UAportal has prepared tips that will help you to properly darn a round hole in the fabric.

Tip 1

Using pins is one of the most effective ways to secure the fabric before sewing. This will help to ensure that the stitches stay in place as you sew and prevent the fabric from accidentally shifting or creasing. Simply insert the pins at regular intervals around the perimeter of the circle before you start working on it. Make sure that they are evenly spaced so that all areas are sewn equally.

Tip 2

Start sewing from the center and work outward. This is another great way to ensure accuracy when sewing a round hole. Start by inserting the needle at the center of the circle, and then slowly work your way out to the edges, maintaining an even tension across the stitch line. This method allows you to better control the direction of each stitch, as there is less room for error as you move away from the center point of the pattern.

Tip 3

If you make mistakes, don't panic! Instead, use the interfacing machine to gently remove unnecessary stitches without damaging other parts of the fabric or distorting its shape. Just be careful not to pull too hard on the individual threads, as this can cause permanent damage! After removing the threads, simply re-sew these areas until everything looks neat!

