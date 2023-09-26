How to choose household appliances correctly: five key rules

UAportal has prepared practical advice on how to buy home appliances and make informed decisions. Learn about five key rules that will help you choose appliances that meet your needs and budget.

Research and compare

When shopping for appliances, do your research and compare different options. Look for well-known brands and models with positive reviews and ratings. Consider the features, specifications, and energy efficiency of each appliance.

Set a budget

Before you start shopping, set a budget for each appliance. Determine how much you want to spend and stick to it. This will help narrow down the range of options and prevent overspending. Don't forget to factor in long-term costs such as energy consumption and maintenance.

Measure your space

Avoid the common mistake of ignoring available space. Measure the area where the appliance will be placed to ensure a perfect fit and avoid inconvenience or returns. Also take into account doorways and corridors that the appliance will have to pass through during delivery.

Check the energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is crucial when shopping for appliances. Look for appliances that use less electricity and help reduce your utility bills. Energy efficient appliances are not only environmentally friendly, but also cost-effective in the long run.

Read the warranty and return policy

Before making a purchase, carefully read the warranty and return policy. Understand the scope, duration, and conditions for returning or exchanging goods. This will provide peace of mind in case of any defects or problems with the device after purchase.

