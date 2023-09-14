How to cook pasta to make it perfect: effective tips

UAportal has prepared valuable tips on how to cook pasta correctly. Proper cooking of pasta is essential to achieve the perfect texture and taste. By following these simple guidelines, you can be sure that the pasta will always taste good.

Use a large saucepan

This will ensure that the pasta has enough space to be cooked evenly. Fill the pot with water, adding about 1 litre for every 100 grams of pasta. Bring the water to a boil before adding pasta.

Follow the cooking time indicated on the packaging

However, it is important to check that the pasta tastes good before you drain it. The cooking time may vary depending on the type and thickness of the pasta.

Pasta al dente, which means "to the tooth" in Italian, is cooked until it feels slightly hard when you bite down. This texture allows the pasta to hold its shape and absorb sauces better.

Stir the pasta from time to time



Use a long fork or a special pasta spoon to gently stir the pasta in the boiling water. This will help ensure even cooking. Do not add oil to the cooking water, as it can make the pasta too slippery and prevent sauces from adhering to it.

Drain the water immediately

Use a colander or sieve to drain the pasta. Don't rinse the pasta with water, as this will wash away the starch that helps sauces stick to them. Transfer the pasta directly to the sauce instead or add a little olive oil to prevent it from sticking.

Serve pasta immediately after cooking

Pasta tastes best when it is hot and freshly cooked. If you need to keep it hot for a certain amount of time, cover it with a lid or aluminium foil to keep it warm. However, don't leave the pasta in this way for too long as it can become mushy.

