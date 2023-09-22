Known for their ability to thrive in arid climates, succulents have unique tissues that allow them to store water for a long time. This adaptation allows them to survive in harsh conditions.

Types and characteristics of succulents

Succulents can be divided into two main groups: leafy succulents (such as aloe, echeveria, fat lady and haworthia) and stem succulents (including cacti and euphorbia).

While they may differ in origin, they share a common mechanism for adapting to challenging environmental conditions.

Understanding succulents and their benefits

Due to their special structure, succulents can retain moisture in their leaves or stems for a long time. These plants are very resistant to drought. Both in their natural habitat and as indoor plants, succulents can survive without water for weeks. They are extremely hardy.

The right watering technique

When caring for succulents at home, it is very important to follow a few rules to ensure their well-being.

First of all, they should be watered once every two weeks. However, if temperatures are below 15 degrees, watering can be reduced to once a month. Monitor the soil moisture level in hot weather and water the plant when it is completely dry.

Transplanting succulents

They should be repotted every two to three years to promote healthy growth. Before doing so, it is important to refrain from watering the plants. The soil should be carefully removed from the roots.

Prepare a new pot with dry or slightly moist soil before carefully placing the succulent in it. Once the plant is in place, sprinkle some soil on top.

After repotting, do not water the succulent for about one week to allow it to adapt to its new environment.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems.

