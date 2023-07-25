How to properly care for linoleum to keep it like new: a selection of useful tips

Linoleum, a popular flooring material, can remain as good as new with proper care, and in this article UAportal has prepared a selection of valuable tips to help achieve just that.

Regular cleaning and sweeping

Make it a habit to sweep the floor daily to remove dust and debris. Use a broom with soft bristles to avoid scratching the surface. For cleaning, choose a pH-neutral floor cleaner diluted in water. Gently mop the floor and make sure to dry it afterwards to prevent water from seeping into the joints.

Avoid abrasive tools and aggressive cleaning agents

Abrasive brushes or scrapers should be avoided at all costs, as they can scratch and damage the surface of linoleum. Instead, choose soft mops and microfibre cloths for gentle but effective cleaning.

Use products to protect your furniture

To prevent unnecessary damage to the linoleum, use protective pads under the legs of chairs, tables and other heavy furniture. They prevent scuffs and scratches when the furniture is moved around. Felt or rubber pads are well suited for this purpose.

Be careful with sharp objects

Linoleum, while durable, can be vulnerable to cuts and scratches from sharp objects. Be careful when handling knives, scissors or any other sharp tools near the flooring. Always use chopping boards in the kitchen to prevent accidental damage during cooking.

