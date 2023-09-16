How to blow-dry your hair properly: five useful tips

UAportal has prepared an article that will help you style your hair properly with a hairdryer at home. By following these tips, you can achieve salon-quality results without leaving your home.

Start by towel drying

Before you start blow-drying, make sure your hair is clean and free of excessive moisture. Gently pat your hair with a towel to absorb excess water, but avoid rubbing it hard as this can cause frizz.

Apply a heat protectant

It is important to protect your hair before exposing it to high temperatures. Apply a thermal protection spray or serum to damp hair, paying special attention to the middle part and ends. This will help minimise damage and keep your hair healthy.

Use quality tools

It's important to buy a good quality hairdryer with multiple heat and speed settings. You can also use a round brush to achieve a smooth and shiny look. Choose the size of the brush according to the length of your hair and the type of hairstyle you want.

Part your hair into sections

To make blow-drying easier and more manageable, divide your hair into sections. Start with the top of your hair and then move to the bottom. This will ensure that each strand is thoroughly dried.

Start with the roots

Start blow-drying your hair at the roots to create volume and lift your hair. Use a round brush to move the hair away from the scalp and point the blow dryer head downwards. Move the brush and the blow dryer at the same time, moving down through the hair.

