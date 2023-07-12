Sometimes the wrong way of washing can ruin or damage your clothes. UAportal has prepared universal tips on how to improve this procedure and make it more efficient.

Sort your clothes carefully

First, divide your laundry into different piles depending on their color, fabric type, and degree of soiling. This will prevent colors from fading and ensure that delicate materials are treated with care. Also, use mesh laundry bags for small items to protect them during the wash. This way, you can extend the shelf life of your items and avoid any potential problems.

Choose the right water temperature

As a general rule, hot water is suitable for white and heavily soiled clothes as it helps to remove stains and effectively kills bacteria. Cold water is best for delicate fabrics and those that are prone to fading. However, for most cases, warm water is a safe and effective choice for washing. Be sure to read the garment care labels to determine the appropriate water temperature and change the washing machine settings.

Pay attention to stain treatment

Quick and effective stain removal is essential for maintaining the appearance of your clothes. Different stains require different care methods, so it's important to act quickly and correctly. For example, to remove oil stains, you need to apply a special oil remover or dishwashing detergent to the right place. Blood or sweat stains are best washed with cold water and then treated with an enzyme-based stain remover. Removing dirt in time and using the right methods increases the chances of a successful wash.

