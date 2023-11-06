How to wash soft toys: tips for machine and hand washing

Discover useful tips and techniques to ensure the cleanliness and quality of your child's favorite soft toys. UAportal has prepared the right methods of sorting, detergent selection, machine and hand washing, as well as effective drying methods.

Sort the toys

To properly wash soft toys, start by sorting them by type of fabric and degree of soiling. Plush toys made of delicate fabrics should be placed in a wash bag to protect them during machine washing.

Use the appropriate detergent

When preparing for washing, it is very important to choose a mild detergent suitable for washing delicate fabrics. Avoid using harsh chemicals or bleaches as they can damage the toys during washing.

Washing in a washing machine

When using a washing machine, set the washing machine on delicate mode and use cold water. Don't overload the machine with too many toys, as they need space to move around and get properly cleaned.

Hand wash

For those who prefer hand washing, fill a basin or sink with warm water and add a small amount of mild detergent. Gently agitate the toys in the soapy water, paying special attention to heavily soiled areas. Rinse thoroughly and wring out excess water.

Drying

After washing, it is important to remove excess water from the toys without twisting or wringing them. Lay them out on a clean towel or hang them in a well-ventilated area to air dry. Avoid direct sunlight to prevent color and preserve their original appearance.

