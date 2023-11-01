How to properly wash black clothes so that they do not lose color: useful life hacks

UAportal will tell you about effective tips on how to wash black clothes so that they retain their color. By following these recommendations, you can extend the life of such clothes.

Daily video

When washing black clothes, it is important to separate them from light ones to avoid color loss. Sort your laundry and group things that are similar in color, especially black clothes. This will help prevent possible color transfer during washing and preserve the intensity of the black dye.

To protect black items from discoloration, it is recommended to use a delicate wash cycle. Delicate or hand wash is ideal as it is less likely to damage the fabric and dye. Be sure to wash black items in cold water to prevent color fading. Hot water can cause the dye to spread, resulting in a less vibrant black color.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash clothes in hot water

Turning black clothes inside out before washing is a simple but effective way to preserve the color. This way, the fabric is protected from direct contact with aggressive detergents. Consequently, it reduces the likelihood of black dye fading or color transfer to other things. Don't forget to close all zippers and fasten buttons to prevent any possible color leakage.

Choosing the right detergent is crucial to preserving the color of your black clothes. Choose a mild detergent that is specially formulated for dark colors. These detergents are formulated to minimize color fading. Take the time to read the detergent label to make sure it is suitable for dark clothes.

When it comes to drying black clothes, it is recommended to air dry them. The heat from the dryer can cause the black dye to fade faster. If you are using a tumble dryer, select a low heat setting to minimize the effect on the color. Avoid over-drying as this can lead to damage to the fabric and potential color loss.

As a reminder, we have already written how much laundry detergent to put in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!