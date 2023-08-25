How to resolve conflicts: useful tips for all occasions

Unfortunately, not everyone in society knows the norms of behaviour and morality, especially when complex and unpredictable cases arise. UAportal has prepared 5 tips that will help you resolve conflicts and find a common language with rude people.

Keep calm and restraint

When you are faced with disrespect or rudeness, it is important to remain calm and restrained. If you show anger or irritation, it will only make the situation worse and make it harder to find solutions. Take a deep breath, count to ten, and remind yourself to be patient and cool.

Choose your words wisely

Instead of reacting impulsively, take a moment to choose your words wisely. Speak with respect and confidence. Avoid being aggressive, as your goal is to solve the problem, not to engage in a verbal battle.

Empathise and seek understanding

Sometimes people are rude out of frustration or ignorance. Instead of being aggressive in response, try to empathise and seek understanding. Ask questions to clarify the other person's point of view and actively listen to their concerns. By showing empathy and seeking common ground, you can defuse tension and find a solution together.

Set boundaries and stand your ground

If someone continues to be rude or disrespectful to you despite your efforts to resolve the situation, you may need to firmly but dignifiedly defend your boundaries. Let the person know that their behaviour is unacceptable and that you expect them to be respectful.

Focus on solutions, not arguments

Arguments rarely lead to conflict resolution. Instead, focus on finding a solution to the underlying problem. Keep the conversation constructive by offering alternatives or compromises.

