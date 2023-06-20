How to arrange furniture in the bedroom: useful tips

Arranging furniture in the bedroom can be a difficult task, but with the right tips and tricks, this process does not have to be insurmountable. UAportal has prepared a list of useful tips that will help you arrange the furniture in the bedroom correctly.

Consider the layout and functionality of the room

Measure the space to make sure that the selected pieces of furniture will fit comfortably without overloading the room. Consider the natural flow of the room and leave enough space for free movement.

Read also: How to arrange furniture in a room to make the best use of space: useful tips

Start by placing the bed in a central location, preferably against a solid wall. This will be the focal point of the room. Then place bedside tables on either side of the bed so that they are within arm's reach. These tables can be used to store essentials such as books, lamps, and personal items.

Video of the day

If you have additional furniture, such as a chest of drawers or dresser, arrange it to maximize its functionality. Avoid blocking windows with furniture, as this can disrupt natural light and the flow of light in the room.

Create balance and symmetry

To achieve this effect, use pieces of furniture that match or complement each other. For example, if you have two nightstands, put the same lamps on each of them. This will create visual symmetry and a coherent look.

Also read: Give old things a new life: how to paint furniture at home

Another way to create balance is to arrange furniture in pairs or groups. If you have enough space, you can add a seating area with two armchairs and a small table. This will not only create a cozy place to read or relax, but also add visual interest to the room.

Use storage solutions

Look for beds with drawers or ottomans that can be used as storage containers. Such solutions will help you maximize space usage and store things neatly.

Consider using vertical storage systems as well. Install hinged shelves or cabinets to get things off the floor and create a sense of openness. Alternatively, utilize the space under your bed with boxes or bins to store seasonal clothing or bedding.

By incorporating these storage solutions into your bedroom arrangement, you can create a calm and tidy environment that promotes relaxation and peace of mind.

Earlier, we wrote about how to remove dust so that it does not settle on the furniture again.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !