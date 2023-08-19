How to choose the right clothes for all body types

UAportal has prepared tips on how to choose the right clothes for different body types. By following these tips, people can feel confident and comfortable in choosing clothes, emphasising their unique figure.

Understanding body types

The four main body types are apple, pear, hourglass and rectangle. Each type has its own unique characteristics and proportions, which can help you choose clothes that flatter your body shape.

Highlighting the advantages

For example, if someone has an hourglass figure with a well-defined waist, they can choose fitted dresses or tops to emphasise their curves. Similarly, if someone has a pear-shaped figure with wide hips, they can choose pleated skirts or dresses to draw attention to the upper body.

Balance of proportions

For example, if someone is apple-shaped with a wider torso, they can choose dresses or tops with a low waist to create a more balanced silhouette. Similarly, if someone has a rectangular shape with fewer curves, they can choose clothes with ruffles or pleats to add volume and create the illusion of curves.

Choosing the right fabrics

Some fabrics can both emphasise and hide figure flaws. For example, stretchy fabrics such as knitwear or elastane can be attractive for an apple shape because they provide a comfortable fit. On the other hand, structured fabrics such as tweed or denim can add structure and definition to a rectangle shape.

Try a few styles

While some guidelines can be helpful, personal taste and comfort should always be a priority. Trying on different styles, colours, and patterns can help you discover what works best for your body type and preferences.

