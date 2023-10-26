How to properly wash a stretch ceiling: the most common mistakes

When it comes to properly cleaning a stretch ceiling, it is important to follow a few lifehacks. UAportal has prepared tips that will help to clean the stretch ceiling and preserve its appearance.

Use mild means

When cleaning a stretch ceiling, it is important to avoid aggressive chemicals that can damage the material. Instead, use a mild cleaning solution with warm water and mild laundry soap. Test this solution on a small area first to prevent discoloration or damage.

Use microfiber

Microfiber cloths are ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as a stretch ceiling. They are soft, lint-free, and won't scratch or leave streaks on the ceiling.

Gently wipe the surface with a microfiber cloth to remove dust and debris. For stubborn stains, lightly dampen the cloth with a mild detergent solution and blot the area, being careful not to rub hard.

Try baking soda

Make a paste of baking soda and water for tough stanes. Apply the paste to the soiled area and leave it on for a few minutes.

Gently rub the stain with a soft-bristled brush or sponge, then rinse with clean water and wipe dry with a clean microfiber cloth. This cleaning technique effectively removes difficult stains without damaging the stretch ceiling.

