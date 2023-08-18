How to store food properly: 3 life hacks that will save you money

Due to improper storage, a lot of food can go bad in your home. That's why UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help you keep your food fresh for as long as possible.

Use airtight containers

Tightness preserves freshness and prevents air and moisture from entering. Choose BPA-free glass or plastic containers as they are more durable and safer for storing a wide range of foods than other options. When putting food in containers, label them with the contents and date to keep track of the expiry date.

Maximise your fridge space

Place foods that require the lowest temperatures, such as raw meat and dairy products, on the lower shelves. Clear containers or organisers can be used to group similar foods, such as fruit and vegetables. This will not only keep things tidy, but also make it easier to access the right foods.

Freeze the right way

Freezing is a great way to extend the shelf life of various foods. However, it is very important to do it correctly. First, divide the food into individual portions so that it is easy to defrost and eat later. To preserve the quality of food for longer, use special bags or containers. Don't forget to label each package with the name and date so that you can use it up in a timely manner.

