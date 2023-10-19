How to store uncorked wine: expert advice

A proper storage of an uncorked wine is very important for preserving it's quality and freshness. UAportal has prepared some useful tips that will help you enjoy the taste of your favorite drink longer.

Store in the right position

As soon as you opened a bottle of wine, a proper storage is very important. Cork the bottle tightly to minimize oxygen access. Store it in an upright position to prevent a cork damage or a mold growth.

Control the temperature

Temperature control plays an important role in the wine storage. Avoid direct sunlight and heat sources that accelerate the spoilage process. Choose a cool, dark place such as a cellar or a wine fridge with a temperature of 12-18°C.

Read also: Perfect for fall evenings: mulled wine with coffee and cinnamon

Limit air access

Limiting air access is a key to preserving the quality of the wine. Decant your wine into a smaller container to remove excess air. These methods slow down an oxidation and extend the shelf life of the wine.

Close the bottle tightly

Wine storage tools, such as corks or closure systems, help preserve flavor. They create airtight seals to prevent oxidation.

Be mindful of the shelf life

It is important to keep in mind the shelf life of the wine after opening. Light white wines are kept for 4-5 days in the refrigerator, while fuller-bodied red wines can be kept for a week or longer. Sparkling and dessert wines can lose their sparkle or sweetness after 1-2 days. A label on the bottle with the date of opening helps to track freshness.

Recall, we told you why you should not throw away cork corks from wine bottles.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!