Proper storage of oil is crucial for preserving its quality and flavor. UAportal has collected valuable tips and tricks to help ensure maximum shelf life and freshness of the oil.

Store in a cool and dark place

Too high a temperature can degrade the quality of the oil, so it is important to store it away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Moisture should also be avoided as it can lead to spoilage or deterioration of the oil.

Use containers for storage

It is recommended to use a glass or metal container to protect the oil from sunlight. Make sure the container is tightly sealed with a lid to help prevent oxidation and extend the shelf life of the oil.

Use labels

Label the storage container with the type of oil and the date of purchase or opening. This will help you keep track of freshness and prevent the use of expired or rancid products.

Store oils with different flavors separately

It is recommended to store oils with different flavors and aromas separately from each other. This will help preserve their distinctive characteristics. Improper storage can lead to contamination, changes in flavor, and deterioration in quality.

