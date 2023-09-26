How to store potatoes at home to prevent them from rotting

Potatoes are a versatile and commonly consumed foodstuff, but knowing how to store them properly is crucial to prevent sprouting and maintain freshness. In this article, we offer some important tips on how to store potatoes efficiently.

Storage conditions

To prevent your potatoes from sprouting quickly, it is important to create ideal storage conditions. The temperature in the room where you plan to store potatoes should be no higher than +3 degrees Celsius and the humidity should be about 90%. Regular ventilation of the room is also necessary.

In addition, do not store potatoes near onions, apples, or other foods that are sensitive to ethylene. Garlic and onions, in particular, can stimulate increased germination of potatoes.

Where is the best place to store them

When it comes to storing potatoes in an apartment, expert advice has changed over time. Previously, it was not recommended to store potatoes in the fridge due to concerns about potential health risks. It was believed that refrigeration could lead to the formation of additional sugar reserves in the potato, which could turn into acrylamide, a substance associated with the risk of cancer, during cooking.

However, recent research has dispelled these fears. So, the answer to the question of where to store potatoes in the kitchen is now clear: the fridge is the ideal place to store them.

Moisture accelerates spoilage, so it is best not to wash potatoes until you are ready to eat them. It is recommended that you wipe off any dirt with a dry cloth immediately before storing them.

