How to clean your carpet: useful tips for dealing with stains and dirt

Soaking and treating stains

First, gently blot the stain with a clean cloth or paper towel. Do not rub the stain vigorously, as this may cause the stain to spread further into the carpet fibres. After you have blotted the stain, treat it with a suitable detergent.

You can use a carpet cleaning store or make your own solution using a mild detergent and water. Apply the solution to the stain and leave it on for a few minutes, then blot it again. Repeat this process until the stain is removed.

Regular vacuuming

Regular vacuuming is an integral part of carpet care. Be sure to vacuum your carpets at least once a week, paying particular attention to high-traffic areas.

Use attachments and crevice tools to clean hard-to-reach areas and edges. Also, consider purchasing a high-quality vacuum cleaner with powerful suction to ensure effective cleaning.

Deep cleaning and steam cleaning

In addition to regular vacuuming, carpets should be deep cleaned to remove stubborn dirt and rejuvenate the fibres. Deep cleaning can be done using a variety of methods, but one of the most effective is steam cleaning.

Steam cleaning uses hot water and a cleaning solution that penetrates deep into the carpet, loosening dirt and stains. The steam cleaner then extracts the solution along with the dirt, leaving the carpets fresh.

