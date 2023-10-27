How to Reuse Deodorant: Practical Lifehacks

UAportal has prepared some lifehacks that will help you reuse deodorant to save money and reduce waste. We will tell you how to replace aerosol sprays, use crystal deodorants and even use spray-sticks for cleaning.

Spray deodorant

Instead of throwing your outdated spray deodorant away, you can use it in a different way. It will work great for neutralizing the nasty odor on your feet.

Just apply some deodorant on your feet and they will be fresh all day long. Another useful way to use old spray deodorant is to use it as a cooling spray for your face or body in hot weather.

Crystal deodorant

Use it as an air freshener. Put the deodorant in a closet, drawer, or anywhere else that has unpleasant odors so it can neutralize them and leave a fresh scent. This method is great when you don't have another air freshener on hand.

Deodorant Stick

If you have a deodorant stick, don't be in a hurry to throw it away, it can come in handy in the home. For example, you can use it to clean dirty areas or dusty surfaces such as your computer keyboard or cell phone. Simply wipe these areas with the stick and enjoy the cleanliness. This method will save time and does not require additional costs.

