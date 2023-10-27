UAportal has prepared signs that may indicate a person's disinterest in building communication through messaging. By recognizing these red flags, you can determine whether it is worth spending your time and emotions on such interactions.

Daily video

Pay attention to response times

One way to realize that a person is not interested in you is to observe their response time. If a person is consistently taking a very long time to respond to a message, it could be a sign that they are not prioritizing communication with you or that keeping in regular contact is not an important aspect to them.

Lack of participation in conversations

Another indicator that a person may not be interested in you, judging by their messaging behavior, is a lack of engagement in conversations. If the person you are talking to often gives brief, one-word or generic responses without developing the topic of conversation or asking questions, this indicates a lack of enthusiasm or interest in further discussion.

Inconsistent or irregular initiative

If you are the primary initiator of the conversation and rarely get a message from the person you are talking to, it may be a sign that they are not interested in the conversation. If someone is genuinely interested, there is usually a balance in initiating the conversation where both parties play an active role.

Read also: How to quickly recognize a lie: five simple tips

Lack of personal effort

When someone is genuinely interested in you, they often make an effort to learn more about you and show personal interest in the conversation. If they don't ask many questions about your life, interests, or experiences, it may indicate a lack of interest in getting to know you better.

Canceling or postponing plans

Finally, another clue that someone may not be interested is the frequent canceling or postponing of plans. If you've tried to make an appointment several times and the person you're talking to keeps making excuses or canceling at the last minute, it could be a sign that they're not too interested in spending time with you.

Recall, we told you how to reveal the true nature of the interlocutor.

If youwant to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!