Divorce is a difficult stage in life for both parents and children. However, adults should make this process the least traumatic for their children. UAportal has prepared seven tips to help families overcome all difficulties.

Communicate frankly with your significant other

Maintain a respectful attitude towards each other. Keep an open relationship and be ready to compromise for the happiness and well-being of your children.

Take care of your children's feelings

During a divorce, it's easy for parents to get caught up in their emotions and conflicts, but it's important to pay special attention to your children. Protect them from negativity and do not involve them in disputes. Show your love, support and understanding. Convince your children that the divorce was not their fault.

Video of the day

Seek professional support

The process of divorce can be emotionally and psychologically difficult for both parents and children. Do not hesitate to seek professional help. For example, to a psychotherapist or counselor. A qualified professional will help your family cope with emotional difficulties and suggest mechanisms for coping with stress and anxiety.

Make a financial plan

Divorce often leads to significant changes in the financial situation. To ensure a stable future for your children, create a financial plan that takes into account the needs of your family. Determine the amount of child support and the requirements for paying it in accordance with the law and agreements.

Be flexible

Life after divorce may require some compromises. Be flexible and adaptable to the dynamics of co-parenting. Be prepared to revise the child custody arrangements, if necessary, taking into account their best interests.

Take care of yourself

Amidst the difficulties associated with divorce and co-parenting, it is very important to take care of yourself. Take a break to recuperate and sort out your emotions. Engage in activities that bring you joy and allow you to relax.

Focus on the positive aspects

Although divorce is undoubtedly a difficult experience, try to focus on the positive aspects. Be happy for the success of your children, appreciate the time you spent together, and improve your relationship.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to support a person in difficult moments.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!