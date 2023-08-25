How to use your smartphone in a way that doesn't harm your health: 3 rules everyone should know

Mobile phones are now an integral part of our lives. However, it is important to use them responsibly to avoid any negative impact on health. UAportal has prepared some simple tips to help you take care of your health.

Limit the time spent in front of the screen

Prolonged time in front of the screen can cause eye strain and lead to computer visual syndrome. Set time limits and take short breaks every 20 to 30 minutes to rest and reduce the risk of fatigue. In addition, add non-screen-related activities to your daily schedule that can provide a break for your eyes.

Maintain good posture

Many people tend to hunch over their phones, which can lead to neck and spinal strain. To avoid this, keep your device at eye level and keep your back straight. You can also use a phone stand to help you. Remember to take regular breaks and stretch your neck and back muscles to reduce any tension or discomfort.

Use headphones or a speakerphone

Excessive use of your mobile phone leads to prolonged exposure to electromagnetic radiation, which can be harmful to your health. To minimise this exposure, use headphones or the speakerphone function instead of holding the phone directly to your ear. This will reduce the amount of radiation absorbed by your body. Moreover, this will allow you to keep the gadget at a safe distance from your head, which further minimises potential risks.

