How to iron clothes without an iron: three ways

UAportal has compiled a selection of effective and practical methods for removing wrinkles from clothes using improvised tools. We will reveal alternative methods and tips that will help you maintain the perfect look of your clothes even if you don't have an iron at hand.

Moisten with water

To iron your clothes without an iron, lightly moisten them with water from a spray bottle and smooth out creases with your hands, pulling the garment slightly. Hang the damp clothes in a well-ventilated area to dry naturally.

Also read: How to iron clothes without an iron: just spray this product on your clothes

Create an iron from hot water and a container

To create an alternative iron, boil water in a pot and pour the hot water into a clean, heat-resistant container. Use the container as an iron by sliding it over a clean towel placed on top of the garment, and applying light pressure. The hot water will smooth out wrinkles, making the garment look more attractive and tidy.

Use a hair straightener

Set the hair straightener to the appropriate heat level and then gently run it over the creases in the garment, pressing lightly. Be careful not to iron one area for too long, as some fabrics can be sensitive to high temperatures. This method is especially effective for small items or complex folds that require special attention.

Earlier, we wrote about how to iron clothes twice as fast with foil.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!