Learn about practical ways to iron clothes without using an iron. UAportal will tell you about creative solutions, from steam to hair straightener, that will help you smooth your clothes and look your best.

Steam in the shower

Hang your clothes in the bathtub while taking a hot shower to use steam to smooth out creases. The steam stretches the fabric fibers and removes light creases. After showering, straighten and smooth your clothes and then let it air dry to make it look perfectly ironed.

Garment Steamer

A clothes steamer is another tool for ironing. Fill it i with water, let it heat up and hang the crumpled clothes. Hold the steamer near the fabric without touching it, for allowing the steam to penetrate. Move it up and down slowly, smoothing out the creases.

Sprayer Method

The sprayer method is a quick way to remove creases on your clothes. Lightly spray your clothes with water, shake and stretch the fabric, then smooth it out with your hands and let it dry.

Hair straightener

Using a hair straightener can be a smart alternative if you don't have access to an iron. Make sure the straightener is set to the lowest heat setting to avoid damaging the fabric. Place the straightener on a clean, flat towel or cloth to use as an ironing board.

Steam from the kettle

If you're dealing with small and lightweight items, using steam from a boiling kettle can work wonders. Hang the item on a rack and suspend it over the steam produced by the kettle. This will help to smooth the clothes.

