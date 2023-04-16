How to choose colors in the interior: tips for home improvement

Choosing the right interior colors for different rooms in your home can be a challenge. It can be difficult to find a balance between creating a beautiful space and ensuring that the chosen colors complement each other. UAportal has prepared a list of tips to help make this process more manageable and less stressful.

Consider the mood of the room

The mood of the room should influence the colors you choose. If you want to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere, choose blue, green or pastel colors. On the other hand, if you want to create a bright and energetic space, choose bright colors such as yellow, orange, or red. It is very important to understand what mood you want to create in the room before choosing colors.

For example, a bedroom is a place where you want to create a calm and soothing atmosphere, so blue or green shades are a great choice. However, the living room may be a place where you want to entertain guests and show off your personality, so a bright and bold color palette may be more appropriate.

Use color schemes

Using a color scheme is an effective way to ensure that the colors you choose complement each other. There are different types of color schemes, including complementary, analogous, monochromatic, and triadic.

Complementary colors are opposite each other on the color wheel and create a bold and exciting contrast. Analogous colors are next to each other on the color wheel and create a harmonious and relaxing feel.

Monochromatic colors use different shades of a single color to create a subtle and elegant effect. Triadic colors use three colors evenly spaced on a circle to create a balanced and vibrant look.

For example, if you choose a monochromatic color scheme for your bedroom, you can use different shades of blue to create a calm and serene atmosphere. Or, if you choose a triadic color scheme for your living room, you can use blue, yellow, and red to create a bold and vibrant space.

Consider the lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role in how colors appear in a room. Natural light produces the most vivid colors, while artificial lighting can change the hue and saturation of colors. When choosing a color, it is important to consider the type and amount of lighting in the room.

For example, if there is a lot of natural light in the room, it is better to choose a color that looks great in bright light, such as white or pastel. On the other hand, if there is little natural light in the room, you may want to use warmer colors, such as orange or yellow, to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

