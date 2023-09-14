How to prepare the garden and lawn for the winter months: useful tips from summer residents

As the temperature drops and autumn arrives, it's time to take care of your lawn and garden to ensure a healthy and vibrant landscape in the spring. UAportal has prepared some tips to help you with this.

Cleaning up fallen leaves

Thick layers of leaves on the lawn will cause the development of pests and fungal spores, so it is very important to clean your area. However, if there are few leaves, you can go over them with a lawn mower to break them up into small pieces that will enrich the soil with nutrients.

Sowing the seeds

Late autumn, with its cooler temperatures and increased rainfall, provides optimal conditions for creating new lawns or restoring old ones. Take advantage of this time to sow seeds.

Adjusting the height of the lawnmower blade

Set the lawnmower blade to a higher position to allow the grass to grow taller. This will encourage deeper root growth, which will help the grass to survive the winter.

In addition to lawn care, it is also important to prepare your perennials for winter. Follow these steps to ensure your perennials thrive:

Mulching

As soon as the ground is frozen, apply a 10cm layer of bark mulch to the tops of perennials planted during the current year. This will help protect them from frost and provide insulation.

Planting spring onion husks

Take advantage of the autumn season to plant tulips, daffodils and other bulbs. Late September or October is the perfect time to do this.

Remove sick and pest-infested plants

To prevent the spread of diseases and pests, remove any leaves, stems or whole plants that show signs of infection or disease.

Adequate watering

Even though perennials go dormant in autumn, their roots continue to grow until the ground is frozen. Water them once a week if the weather is dry to better prepare them for winter stress.

