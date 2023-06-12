How to keep your washing machine clean and fresh: simple life hacks for care

A clean, fresh-smelling washing machine is essential for maintaining hygiene and odour-free laundry. Over time, limescale, dirt and detergent residue can accumulate on the moving parts of the machine, leading to unpleasant odours and possible bacterial growth.

UAportal has prepared three home remedies that effectively fight limescale and odours. These products use common household ingredients that are available and inexpensive.

Soda and vinegar: A dynamic duo

The combination of baking soda and vinegar works wonders for descaling and disinfecting your washing machine. Start by mixing a quarter cup of dry baking soda with an equal amount of water. Pour this solution into the detergent compartment.

At the same time, pour two cups of white vinegar or regular table vinegar (9% concentration) directly into the drum. Run a full cycle without any laundry, selecting the longest and hottest programme. Ventilate the drum thoroughly at the end of the cycle to remove any lingering vinegar odour.

Citric acid: A natural cleaning agent

Commonly found in many commercial laundry detergents, citric acid is an economical alternative when combined with baking soda. Depending on the degree of soiling, use one to six sachets of dry citric acid.

Pour the required amount into the detergent tray and run the machine on a long, high-temperature cycle without any laundry. This will effectively clean the inside of the machine, leaving it fresh and free of limescale.

Bleach: A powerful disinfectant

For deep cleaning and excellent disinfection, you can use chlorine bleach. Bleach not only removes limescale but also disinfects the machine. Pour up to one litre of bleach into the drum, adjusting the amount depending on how dirty the machine is.

Run the longest cycle at the highest temperature, pausing it before the rinse phase. Let the machine soak in the bleach and water mixture for an hour. Then resume the cycle and complete the rinse. To remove any residual chlorine, run an empty cycle with a shorter programme at 30 degrees Celsius.

Preventing problems with your washing machine

In addition to regular cleaning, following a few simple guidelines will help prevent dirt build-up and keep your washing machine running well:

1. Use the recommended dosage of detergent and avoid overuse, which can lead to excessive foam, bacterial growth and mould.

2. If the garment is very dirty, consider soaking it before washing to minimise the amount of detergent needed and to preserve the quality of the fabric.

3. After each wash, leave the door ajar and the detergent tray open. This promotes air movement and allows excess moisture to evaporate, preventing the growth of bacteria and mould in a humid environment.

