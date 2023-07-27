How to support a person in difficult times: tips and techniques from a psychologist

In today's fast-paced world, where time is a precious commodity, supporting someone can make a big difference in their life. Whether it's a friend going through a difficult time or a family member facing problems, sincere support can help strengthen relationships and provide much-needed comfort.

Ability to listen attentively

Being an active listener is one of the most powerful ways to provide emotional support. When a loved one shares their thoughts and feelings, listen carefully without interrupting.

Show genuine interest in what they have to say and support their emotions without judgement. Sometimes people don't need solutions, they just need someone who genuinely understands and empathises with their problems.

Offer support and empathy

Empathy goes a long way in making people feel understood and cared for. Put yourself in the other person's shoes and try to see the situation from their perspective.

Acknowledge their feelings, even if you may not fully understand what they are going through. Phrases such as "I understand why you feel this way" or "It's normal to feel such a storm of emotions" can be very comforting.

Avoid giving unsolicited advice

While your intentions may be good, unsolicited advice can sometimes do more harm than good. Instead of offering immediate solutions, ask if they would like some advice or just to listen. Respect the other person's autonomy and let them know that you are ready to support them in their decision-making.

Stay close to them

Support doesn't always require grand gestures. Sometimes, being physically present or ready to help when someone needs to talk to someone is very valuable. Whether it's a phone call, a text message or a visit, knowing you're there can give a sense of security and reassurance.

Maintain boundaries and confidentiality

While it is important to be supportive, it is equally important to respect boundaries and personal space. Not everyone is comfortable sharing their most intimate thoughts and emotions, and that's okay. Make it clear that you are always there for them when they need to talk, but don't pressure them to open up before they are ready.

Avoid making comparisons

Each person's struggle and experience is unique, and comparisons can minimise the experience. Avoid saying things like "I went through the same thing and got over it quickly". Instead, focus on their emotions and experiences without making comparisons.

