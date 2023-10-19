How to clean the iron at home: the best methods

Learn about the best ways to clean and care of your iron. UAportal has prepared detailed instructions that will help you keep your iron in the best conditions.

Clean the soleplate

To clean the soleplate of your iron, start with unplugging it from the power source and make sure it's completely cooled down. After that, mix a small amount of laundry soap with warm water and dip a soft cloth into the soapy solution. Gently rub the soleplate to remove any limescale residue or stains.

Remove limescale

To remove mineral deposits or scale from your iron, fill the reservoir in with water and white vinegar in equal proportions. Turn on the steam mode and allow the iron to heat up. Once it's hot, hold the iron up to a sink or a bowl and press the steam button to release the vinegar solution through the steam vents.

Clean the steam vents

If your iron's steam vents are clogged and not providing steam properly, you can use a pin or a needle to clean them. Before doing this, it is important to make sure that the iron is unplugged and the soleplate is cool. Carefully insert the stud or needle into each hole to remove any debris or buildup blocking the steam supply.

Clean the water tank

Regular cleaning of the water tank in your iron is important to prevent mineral deposits and a bacterial growth. Start with unplugging the iron from the power source and making sure it has cooled down.

Pour out any remaining water from the reservoir and rinse with clean water. For stubborn stains or hard water deposits, you can prepare a mixture of vinegar and water to remove them effectively.

Store your iron properly

Make sure that the iron is completely cooled down before putting it away for the storage. Carefully coil the cord and secure it with a tie or rubber band to prevent tangling. Store the iron in an upright position in a dry and dust-free place.

