How to clean the iron from soot and scale: effective methods

Learn practical tips and methods to keep your iron clean and efficient. UAportal found out - it is easier than it seems to clean the iron from soot and limescale.

Distilled water

Use distilled water to prevent the formation of carbon deposits and limescale. Tap water contains minerals that can cause deposits in your iron and stain your clothes. Using distilled water ensures that your iron stays clean and efficient.

Regular cleaning

Regular cleaning of the soleplate helps to remove existing deposits. Create a natural solution by mixing equal parts of water and vinegar. Gently wipe the sole with this solution using a cloth or a non-scratch sponge. Afterwards, wipe the soleplate with a damp cloth to remove any vinegar residue.

Regular descaling

Fill the water tank with a descaling solution or a 1:1 mixture of vinegar and water. Turn the iron on and set the steam setting to high. Allow the solution to flow through the steam vents and soleplate for a few minutes, then turn the iron off and allow it to cool. Rinse the water reservoir thoroughly before filling it.

Industrial remedies

Use commercial iron cleaners to remove stubborn scale and grime. Carefully follow the instructions for using these products. They are specially formulated to dissolve and remove scale while restoring the iron's performance.

