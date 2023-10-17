How to clean the refrigerator gum from mold: penny remedies

UAportal has prepared a list of tips for cleaning the rubber seal of the refrigerator and preventing mold formation. Follow these recommendations to keep your refrigerator clean and fresh and prevent potential health hazards associated with mold growth.

Try vinegar

To clean your refrigerator's rubber gasket from mold, you can start by making a mixture of equal parts water and vinegar. Dip a clean cloth or sponge in the mixture and gently wipe the rubber gasket.

This will help remove any mold or mildew from the surface. Once you have cleaned the gasket, wipe off any remaining moisture with a dry cloth.

Apply bleach

If the mold persists, you can try using a solution of bleach and water. Mix some bleach with water in a ratio of one to four and apply it to the contaminated areas of the rubber seal.

Leave the solution on for a few minutes and then wipe it off with a clean cloth. When using bleach, be sure to wear gloves and work in a well-ventilated area.

Use a brush

For stubborn mold stains, you can use an old toothbrush or other small brush to scrub the stained areas. This will help remove mold that has penetrated the surface of the rubber seal.

You can also use a mold remover specifically designed for rubber. Follow the instructions on the product label for best results.

Prevent mold from forming

It is important to prevent mold from forming on the rubber seal in the first place. Keep the area clean and dry and wipe it regularly with a clean cloth.

Do not leave wet objects on or near the rubber seal, as this can encourage mold growth. You can also use a dehumidifier in the area around the refrigerator to reduce the humidity level.

Replace the seal

If the mold problem persists or worsens despite your efforts, you may need to completely replace the rubber seal. Contact the manufacturer or a professional for recommendations on purchasing a new seal and instructions on how to install it correctly.

