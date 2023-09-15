How to clean the keyboard from liquid: 3 useful ways

The liquid may sometimes spill on your keyboard due to accidental hand movements. UAportal has prepared useful tips to help you clean your device quickly and thoroughly, preventing damage.

Wipe the keyboard with a cloth or cotton swabs

First, unplug the keyboard and turn it over to the other side to drain any excess liquid. Use a soft cloth or cotton swabs to gently wipe off any visible stains. To remove stubborn stains, moisten the cloth or swab with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the stained area.

Be careful not to use too much liquid, as it can damage the keyboard and harm your health. After you wipe off any remaining dirt, allow the keyboard to air dry completely before using it again.

Use compressed air can



Hold the can vertically and use a stream of air to blow out any remaining liquid between the keys. This method is especially useful for removing small droplets that can get stuck in hard-to-reach places. Afterwards, wipe the keyboard thoroughly with a soft cloth to absorb any remaining liquid.

Take care of your keyboard in advance

Get a keyboard cover or silicone pad to protect your keys from spills and dust. These accessories are easy to remove and clean, preventing damage to the gadget itself. In addition, try not to eat or drink near the keyboard to reduce the risk of liquid spillage.

