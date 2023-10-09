How to overcome laziness: four useful tips

Overcoming laziness is a common challenge that many people face in their personal and career lives. UAportal has prepared tips and techniques to help overcome laziness and increase productivity.

Set clear plans and prioritize

In the fight against laziness, it is important to set clear goals and prioritize. Start by identifying what needs to be done and break it down in ascending order, starting with the easiest. This will help you stay focused and motivated.

Read also: The 5 minute rule: How to get much more done and be more productive

Create a schedule and stick to it

Creating a daily schedule can be an effective way to fight laziness. Create a schedule that includes specific times not only for work but also for rest. Stick to this schedule as much as possible, even on days when you don't feel motivated.

Find someone to support you

Having someone to remind you to get things done is great. Share your plans and successes with a friend, family member, or coworker you trust. They can encourage, support, and gently remind you to stay on track.

Take care of yourself

Sometimes laziness can be the result of physical or mental exhaustion. It is important to prioritize self-care to maintain your strength and overall well-being. Get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise regularly.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to unleash your potential quickly and easily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!