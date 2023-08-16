How to revive damaged hair: tips from a professional

UAportal has collected effective techniques recommended by professionals to restore damaged hair. Regardless of whether the hair has been subjected to excessive heat styling, chemical treatment or environmental influences, these tips will help revive and rejuvenate your hair curls.

Special shampoo

To restore damaged hair, it is recommended to use a mild shampoo and conditioner specially formulated for damaged hair. Apply the shampoo to wet hair, massage it into the scalp and rinse thoroughly.

Apply the conditioner, paying special attention to the ends. Leave the conditioner on for a few minutes before rinsing it off. This will help to nourish and moisturise the hair, contributing to its recovery.

Use a protective spray

When repairing damaged hair, it is recommended that you limit the use of thermal styling tools such as flat irons, curling irons and hair dryers. Excessive heat can further aggravate the condition and complicate the repair process.

When using styling tools, a heat protectant spray or serum should be applied to minimise damage. In addition, lower temperatures should be used and prolonged exposure to heat should be avoided.

Conditioning treatments

Incorporating hair masks or deep nourishing treatments into your daily routine can help repair damaged hair. These treatments provide intense hydration and nourishment to help restore hair's health and vitality.

The product should be applied to clean, damp hair and left on for the recommended time. Rinse your hair thoroughly before styling.

